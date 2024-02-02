Demi Lovato stirred up a wide range of reactions this week by performing her hit song “Heart Attack” for a group of heart attack survivors. Lovato, who once suffered a heart attack herself after a drug overdose, was performing Wednesday at the American Heart Association’s annual Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection concert. This stirred online debate about the tastefulness of including “Heart Attack” in the set. The chatter was significant enough that Lovato’s representative addressed it in a statement to EW.

“She spoke on the mind-heart connection,” the representative wrote. “It was a sensitive moment intended to champion the women in the room — the very reason why Demi was at the event. She did open with a beautiful intro on why she chose the song and addressed the room, talking about the mind and heart connection. It was actually a beautiful moment.”

EW confirmed with someone who was in the audience that Lovato introduced “Heart Attack” with a speech explaining why she featured the song at this particular event.

