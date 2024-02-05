Olivia Rodrigo defied the sophomore slump with last year’s GUTS, which managed to be almost as big as her debut SOUR. It earned her six nominations at the Grammys this year: for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance (all for “Vampire), Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album (for Guts), and Best Rock Song for “Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl.” At Sunday night’s ceremony, she took the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to give a bloody performance of “Vampire.”

It’s not the pop star’s first time performing at the Grammys; she sang “Drivers License” in 2022, and won Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Watch her performance from tonight below.