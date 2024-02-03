Watch Madonna Sing “This Used To Be My Playground” Live For The First Time

At the kickoff of her Celebration Tour in London last year, Madonna treated fans with songs she hadn’t performed live in years, like “Nothing Really Matters,” “Justify My Love,” “Rain,” “Bad Girl,” and more. On Friday, at her second night at Chicago’s United Center, she teased the crowd by singing some of “This Used To Be My Playground” for the first time ever.

“This Used To Be My Playground” comes from the 1992 soundtrack to A League Of Their Own. After asking the audience if they wanted to take a trip down memory lane, she sang some of the song into the microphone without any of the music and had the audience sing back, but that was all. Watch below.