Watch Madonna Sing “This Used To Be My Playground” Live For The First Time
At the kickoff of her Celebration Tour in London last year, Madonna treated fans with songs she hadn’t performed live in years, like “Nothing Really Matters,” “Justify My Love,” “Rain,” “Bad Girl,” and more. On Friday, at her second night at Chicago’s United Center, she teased the crowd by singing some of “This Used To Be My Playground” for the first time ever.
“This Used To Be My Playground” comes from the 1992 soundtrack to A League Of Their Own. After asking the audience if they wanted to take a trip down memory lane, she sang some of the song into the microphone without any of the music and had the audience sing back, but that was all. Watch below.
@madonnaculture For the very first time 🔥 Last night in Chicago, Madonna performed an excerpt from the song "This Used To Be My Playground" • Live from The Celebration Tour, United Center, Chicago, February 2, 2024. 🎥 DJ Johnny Blaze (YouTube) #madonna #madonnaculturetiktok #celebrationtour #pop ♬ This Used to Be My Playground – Madonna