Billie Eilish managed to pick up six Grammy nominations this year, five of them for the same song. Her Barbie soundtrack contribution “What Was I Made For?” was nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written For Visual Media, and Best Music Video. It won Best Song Written For Visual Media.

Eilish performed at the ceremony on Sunday night, and she did, of course, “What Was I Made For?” Her brother and co-writer Finneas accompanied her on piano.

The last time Eilish performed on the Grammys stage was in 2022; she sang “Happier Than Ever” while wearing a Taylor Hawkins shirt.

“Never Felt So Alone,” Eilish’s sole non-Barbie nomination this year for her collaboration with Labrinth, lost out to SZA and Phoebe Bridgers in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

Watch her 2024 Grammys performance below.