Last week, Billy Joel released “Turn The Lights Back On,” his first new original song in 17 years. And at the Grammys ceremony on Sunday night, Joel performed the track live for the first time. It was Joel’s first performance at the ceremony in 22 years — the last time he sang on the Grammys stage was in 2002 alongside Tony Bennett.

Grammys host Trevor Noah hyped “Turn The Lights Back On” — which Joel co-wrote with Freddy Wexler, Arthur Bacon, and Wayne Hector — as his first new song since 1993’s River Of Dreams. However, Joel released the non-album ballad “All My Life” back in 2007. Either way, it’s been a minute. In a video before the performance, songwriter and producer Wexler (who has worked with pop stars like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Selena Gomez) explained how his wife helped him meet Joel by finding a contact for the Piano Man’s doctor, and Wexler spent two years coaxing the rocker out of songwriting retirement.

In addition to “Turn The Lights Back On,” Joel returned to close the Grammys with the classic “You May Be Right” from 1980’s Glass Houses. Later this year, Joel will end his long-running Madison Square Garden residency with its 150th performance, which will take place in July.

Watch Joel’s return to the Grammys and his backstage reunion with Olivia Rodrigo below.

Billy joel performs at the 2024 #GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/6CXDvyasEs — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024