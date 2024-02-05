Kacey Musgraves Teases New Album In Grammys Spot

Kacey Musgraves teased a new album in a commercial that aired during the Grammys ceremony on Sunday night. Over the weekend, the country star posted a new image to her social media accounts that also indicated that a new Musgraves era was upon us.

Musgraves’ most recent album star-crossed came out in 2021 — underrated, IMO! Golden Hour, her LP before that, won Album Of The Year at the Grammys.

She was nominated in two categories (Best Country Song and Best Country/Duo Performance) at this year’s Grammys as a featured artist on Zach Bryan’s “I Remember Everything,” winning the latter category.

The ad that aired during the Grammys features shots of Musgraves in nature, braiding her hair, holding a golden orb, and it also includes a bit of new music. The spot ends with the lyric: “My Saturn has returned.”