Mannequin Pussy’s new album I Got Heaven comes out in less than a month, and so far they’ve shared the title track, “I Don’t Know You,” and “Sometimes.” Today, the beloved Philly band is back with “Nothing Like” and an AI-generated video directed by Connor Clarke.

“‘Nothing Like’ is pure fantasy,” bandleader Marisa Dabice said in a statement. “Originally inspired by a stoned out night 6 years ago spent watching an episode of Buffy The Vampire Slayer in which Buffy is forced to kill her lover, Angel, before he destroys the world. The song existed in fragments until it finally met its final form last year. Young love is so often all consuming, dangerous, and heightened to mythological proportions – ‘Nothing Like’ sought to mix the balance of both the light feelings of new love and the absolute depths that obsession can bring you to.”

Watch the “Nothing Like” video below.

UPDATE: The band has shared a statement responding to backlash about the use of AI in the music video:

FWIW: “AI Generated” is a dismissive & reductive term to what the music video actually is. A real artist spent hours & hours & hours animating over an actual video of me running around & performing the song. Our creative team created a storyline & poured over the process. Often the perception of things is extremely different from the reality. Real human hands and creativity went into creating this. If this upsets you and we know each other in real life, hit me up and we can talk about it if it’s important to you.

Have fun talking about us today and enjoy the engagement posts. We got work to do to get ready for tour. See ya in the real world. 💋. — MP (@mannequinpussy) February 6, 2024

I Got Heaven is out 3/1 on Epitaph.