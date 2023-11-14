Mannequin Pussy – “Sometimes”
Mannequin Pussy’s new album I Got Heaven isn’t out until March, but they’ve already shared two songs from it, the title track and “I Don’t Know You,” both of which made it onto our best songs of the week list when they came out. Today, the band is back with a third single, “Sometimes” — it comes attached to a 2024 North American tour announcement, which they’ll be embarking on with special guests Soul Glo.
“‘Sometimes’ is the internal conversation and subsequent battle that comes with facing your own desires,” Marisa Dabice shared in a statement. “It is a song about the struggle of feeling a deep need for one’s independence while at the same time accepting that you are longing for someone who would understand you and be enough to draw you away from your solitude. It is the anger you feel at someone for making you feel desire. For allowing that desire to distract you from your work and your self and your mission.”
Listen and check out their upcoming tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
11/15 London, UK @ Windmill Brixton
11/16 London, UK @ Windmill Brixton
11/18 L’hospitalet De Llobregat, ES @ Primavera Sound
04/05 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
04/06 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
04/08 Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
04/10 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/11 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Indy
04/12 Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop
04/13 Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs
04/15 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
04/16 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
04/18 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
04/19 Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock
04/20 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
04/22 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
04/24 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
04/26 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
04/27 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
04/29 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
04/30 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
05/02 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
05/04 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
05/05 Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
05/07 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
05/08 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
05/10 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall The Shelter
05/11 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
05/13 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
05/14 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
05/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/17 Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
05/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
I Got Heaven is out 3/1 via Epitaph.