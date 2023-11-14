Mannequin Pussy’s new album I Got Heaven isn’t out until March, but they’ve already shared two songs from it, the title track and “I Don’t Know You,” both of which made it onto our best songs of the week list when they came out. Today, the band is back with a third single, “Sometimes” — it comes attached to a 2024 North American tour announcement, which they’ll be embarking on with special guests Soul Glo.

“‘Sometimes’ is the internal conversation and subsequent battle that comes with facing your own desires,” Marisa Dabice shared in a statement. “It is a song about the struggle of feeling a deep need for one’s independence while at the same time accepting that you are longing for someone who would understand you and be enough to draw you away from your solitude. It is the anger you feel at someone for making you feel desire. For allowing that desire to distract you from your work and your self and your mission.”

Listen and check out their upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

11/15 London, UK @ Windmill Brixton

11/16 London, UK @ Windmill Brixton

11/18 L’hospitalet De Llobregat, ES @ Primavera Sound

04/05 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

04/06 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

04/08 Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

04/10 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/11 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Indy

04/12 Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

04/13 Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

04/15 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

04/16 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/18 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

04/19 Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock

04/20 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/22 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

04/24 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

04/26 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

04/27 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

04/29 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

04/30 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05/02 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

05/04 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/05 Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

05/07 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

05/08 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

05/10 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall The Shelter

05/11 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

05/13 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

05/14 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

05/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/17 Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

05/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

I Got Heaven is out 3/1 via Epitaph.