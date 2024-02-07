Oklahoma country-rocker Zach Bryan is a big star who’s having a big week. On Sunday night, Bryan won his first Grammy. On Monday, he dropped his video for the 2023 song “Nine Ball,” and it stars Matthew McConaughey. Last night, seemingly just for the hell of it, Bryan played an acoustic cover of Bon Iver’s 2007 song “For Emma,” and he posted the video online.

Zach Bryan has always been a vocal admirer of Bon Iver, and he especially seems to love the classic 2007 debut album For Emma, Forever Ago. Last year, Bryan and Justin Vernon collaborated on “Boys Of Faith,” the title track from the same EP that included “Nine Ball.” In the video that Bryan posted on his social-media accounts last night, he plays an acoustic version of “For Emma,” hitting falsetto notes that he rarely attempts on his own songs.

When most stars of Bryan’s stature post a video like that one, it’s part of some big media strategy. But I think Zach Bryan was really just thinking about how much he likes that song, and he played it and posted it because that’s what he felt like doing it. (If there were anything more to it, I’m guessing he would’ve moved his pack of American Spirits out of frame.) In the video, someone is playing piano offscreen, so maybe it’s Justin Vernon or someone, but I doubt it. Below, watch Bryan’s cover and listen to Bon Iver’s original “For Emma.”