Last month, Rosali announced her first album for Merge Records, Bite Down, and shared its lead single “Rewind.” Today, she’s back with another new song, “On Tonight.” “Being ‘on’ is something akin to being in a flow state, where you’re zinging with divine inspiration, full of fire, and open to possibilities,” Rosali shared, continuing:

I kind of wrote the song from the P.O.V. of Eve seducing the snake and the narrative began to unfold as a lust for life: looking to know more and that in experiencing things, good and bad, that that knowledge will open your eyes revealing deeper understandings and meanings. So that your future can be lived in a bigger, more complete way through your own choices.

Listen below.

Bite Down is out 3/22 via Merge Records.