Local TV News Mistakenly Airs The Best Show’s Joke Version Of Billy Joel’s New Song

Last week, Billy Joel released “Turn The Lights Back On,” his first proper single in 17 years. Before it came out, The Best Show host Tom Scharpling put forth his own rendition of what Joel’s first new song in almost two decades might sound like, which was uploaded to YouTube all on its own with the title “Billy Joel – Turn The Lights Back On (Lyrics By Tom Scharpling).” That fooled local news station FOX 26 Houston, who mistakenly aired Scharpling’s version of the Joel song instead of the real thing.

The Best Show addressed the incident on the most recent episode of the show, as they watched the clip live: “That is the funniest thing I’ve been a part of, witnessed, or heard about… Billy Joel took 17 years to write that song and we took an hour.” They used Billy Joel AI for the vocals, per this tweet. On the show they proceeded to read some comments from the YouTube video from Joel fans that were mad about the joke song — and some that appreciated it!

Here are the clips:

Last week @scharpling wrote lyrics for the new Billy Joel song live on The Best Show and we used a Billy Joel AI for the vocals and Fox 26 Houston was nice enough to cover it on the nightly news pic.twitter.com/zvTY6xBGCX — The Best Show with Tom Scharpling (@bestshow4life) February 7, 2024

The Best Show talks about the incident in the episode starting at 16m20s:

Thanks to reader John C. for the tip!

