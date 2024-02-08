Kacey Musgraves teased a new album on Grammy night, and today she’s ready to announce it for real. Deeper Well, her first LP since 2021’s star-crossed, is out next month.

Musgraves wrote and produced Deeper Well primarily with Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, the team that co-produced star-crossed and 2018’s masterful Golden Hour. This time, rather than recording in Tennessee, they tracked the album mostly at Electric Lady in New York, seeking to capture the vibe of the West Village. “I was seeking some different environmental energy, and Electric Lady has the best mojo,” Musgraves says in a press release. “Great ghosts.” One exception is “The Architect,” which reunites her with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

Deeper Well’s title track is also its lead single. “My Saturn has returned/ When I turned 27, everything started to change,” Musgraves sings on the holographic folk-rock ballad. “Took a long time, but I learned/ There’s two kinds of people/ One is a giver/ And one’s always trying to take/ All they can take.” It’s primarily a song about leaving toxic people behind, but in the second verse she sings about how she used to wake-and-bake with a gravity bong but is leaving behind her weed habit.

Musgraves shared this statement on the song: “Sometimes you reach a crossroads. Winds change direction. What you once felt drawn to doesn’t hold the same allure. You get blown off course but eventually find your footing and forage for new inspiration, new insight and deeper love somewhere else.”

Watch director Hannah Lux Davis’ “Deeper Well” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cardinal”

02 “Deeper Well”

03 “Too Good To Be True”

04 “Moving Out”

05 “Giver / Taker”

06 “Sway”

07 “Dinner With Friends”

08 “Heart Of The Woods”

09 “Jade Green”

10 “The Architect”

11 “Lonely Millionaire”

12 “Heaven Is”

13 “Anime Eyes”

14 “Nothing To Be Scared Of”

Deeper Well is out 3/15 on Interscope/MCA Nashville. Pre-order it here.