Underdressed At The Symphony, the new Faye Webster album, is just a few weeks away. Today the Atlanta artist is sharing another single from the project following “But Not Kiss,” “Lifetime,” and the Lil Yachty collab “Lego Ring.”

“Feeling Good Today” is a quickie: just 86 seconds of guitar and Webster’s Vocoder-altered voice, with some light piano accents at the end. Webster fits a lot of memorable lyrics into that space, including “That way my dog goes outside/ My neighbors know his name/ Thought that was weird, but I’m over it” and “I got paid yesterday/ I’ll probably buy something dumb/ Because I am pretty childish.”

In director Pooneh Ghana’s music video, TikTok/YouTube/Instagram star Lili Hayes wears a latex Faye Webster mask. (We last posted about Hayes seven years ago when she collaborated with Fiona Apple.) Watch the video below.

Underdressed At The Symphony is out 3/1 on Secretly Canadian.