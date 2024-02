Back in 2020, as a stopgap in between two full-lengths, the British rapper Little Simz released an EP called Drop 6, an impressive outing that landed on our best EPs of the year list. At the very end of 2022, Little Simz released her most recent album, No Thank You. Today, she’s returned with a new EP called Drop 7 featuring seven new tracks. Check it out below.

The Drop 7 EP is out now.