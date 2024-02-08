Split System play punk rock with ragged garage-rock energy — or do they play garage rock with unhinged punk-rock fury? The Melbourne band’s recent singles “End Of The Night” and “Alone Again” have tapped into an angry, urgent, massively catchy form of rock ‘n’ roll that honors Australia’s punk lineage while also sounding like the Exploding Hearts channeling Raw Power. Those songs feature on Vol. 2, the group’s new album, which just came out a few hours early on Bandcamp thanks to the Australian time zone situation. Consider yourself lucky to have even a little extra time with it because this thing rips. Stream the whole thing below.

<a href="https://splitsystem.bandcamp.com/album/vol-2">Vol.2 by split system</a>

Vol. 2 is out now on Goner.