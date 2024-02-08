Cassie Kinoshi’s seed. Share Two Stellar Movements From New Philharmonic Jazz Album gratitude

The rising London composer, arranger, and alto saxophonist Cassie Kinoshi has a Mercury Prize nomination to her name as the leader of SEED Ensemble, whose membership also includes names like Theon Cross and Chelsea Carmichael — a lot of the same forward-thinking jazz players who’ve recorded with the Smile, if you, like me, need an indie-rock reference point.

Kinoshi recorded her new album gratitude at the Purcell Room of London’s Southbank Centre last March. The project matches seed. (now lowercased, with a period) with turntablist NikNak and the London Contemporary Orchestra. Coming next month on International Anthem, gratitude is billed as a philharmonic jazz album, and based on its first two movements, it’s going to be spectacular.

The first two segments of the album, “i” and “ii,” were released this week. They blend together jazz and classical in epic, deeply emotional fashion. Again, coming to this from an indie rock context, this music conveys the epic sweep of post-rock. But you don’t really need your bearings in any genre to appreciate this music. It’s remarkable stuff — larger-than-life grand, but also somehow intimate and personal — so definitely check it out below.

<a href="https://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/gratitude">gratitude by Cassie Kinoshi's seed.</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “i”

02 “ii”

03 “interlude i”

04 “iii sun through my window”

05 “interlude ii”

06 “iv”

07 “Smoke in the Sun”

gratitude is out 3/22 on International Anthem. Pre-order it here.