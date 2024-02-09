In 2000, the trio of rapper Del The Funky Homosapien, producer Dan The Automator, and DJ Kid Koala got together to form a nerd-rap supergroup called Deltron 3030 and to release a classic self-titled album. Deltron 3030 got back together to release the 2013 LP Event II, and there’s talk of a third album. Outside of Deltron, Del and Automator have worked together on things like Handsome Boy Modeling School’s “Magnetizing” and “The Projects (P Jays),” Gorillaz’ “Clint Eastwood” and “Rock The House,” and the 2016 Money Monster soundtrack song “What Makes the World Go ‘Round.” Now, they’re back together on a new track.

Today, the 88rising collective’s vaguely mysterious 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE project released its debut album, which is jammed with guest appearances. We’ve already posted “rUN tHE FaDE,” with Eyedress, and “MiNt cHoCoLaTe,” with Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and BADBADNOTGOOD. The album also has appearances from people like Rick Ross, Ghostface Killah, Busta Rhymes, Posdnous, Offset, Smino, Rich Brian, Souls Of Mischief, Amaarae, the Bodos Band, and Dumbfoundead. And one one track, they’ve got Del The Funky Homosapien and Dan The Automator back together.

The Deltron 3030 pair — presumably working without Kid Koala this time — has Del doing his inimitably loopy thing over a synthy, shimmering Automator track on the new song “a LEAp in tIME.” They still sound good together. Below, listen to “a LEAp in tIME” and the rest of the 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE album.

The 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE album — I’m not writing the title because emojis sometimes make this website glitch out — is out now on 88rising Records.