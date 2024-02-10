Newly Independent Paramore Are Record Store Day’s 2024 Ambassadors: “We Are Going To Continue To Have A Long Career”

Paramore freaked out fans by wiping their socials and backing out of festival performances, but it turned out they’re getting ready for the next chapter now that their contract with Atlantic Records is up. The band has been named this year’s Ambassadors for Record Store Day, and they put out a statement discussing the honor as well as their new independence from their label.

“The timing feels kismet,” they wrote on Instagram, maybe because their latest album This Is Why came out exactly a year ago today. But in the statement, they make it clear that there’s a lot more in store. Read it below.

Subject: RSD 2024 Ambassadors After a long career in the music industry we have decided to announce that… we are going to continue to have a long career in the music industry (sorry for any inconvenience). Our first order of business as a freshly independent Paramore is to shine a light on independent records stores — a vital part of our journey from music obsessed school friends to professional music makers. With that being said, we are humbled to be your Ambassadors for Record Store Day 2024. The timing feels kismet. The discovery of music was always meant to be romantic. Indie record shops are some of the only spaces we’ve got that offer a tangible, tactile experience of music discovery. In this world that feels more disconnected and hostile than ever, it feels important to remain in touch (literally) with what inspires us, empowers us, or simply brings us joy. Thankfully, for all our sakes, there still survives among the chaos, the purity and radical simplicity of a great record store. Independently yours,

Paramore