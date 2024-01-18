Paramore Cancel More Festival Appearances, Replaced By Kings Of Leon

Earlier this month, Paramore wiped their social media accounts and canceled a headlining performance at ALTer EGO Fest, prompting speculation about what exactly was going on with the band. Sources told Variety that the January cancelation was indeed due to scheduling conflicts, not the band breaking up. They are still set to open Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Europe in May.

Before that, they also had some festival dates scheduled for March, but those have now been canceled. Per a note on their Instagram story: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Paramore can no longer attend and perform at Vive Latino in Mexico City, Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, and Lollapalooza Brazil in São Paulo.” Kings Of Leon will be replacing them at those fests.

“Paramore thanks them and apologizes for any inconvenience,” the statement continues. “They will see you in the next era.”

Despite the date cancelations, Paramore did just start teasing a cover of “Burning Down The House” from a forthcoming Talking Heads Stop Making Sense tribute album.