In 2021, Rick Astley played Smiths cover shows in the United Kingdom, which sparked some beef with Johnny Marr that was later squashed. On Friday, Astley stopped by BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room to tackle Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 hit “Drivers License.”

The performance was done with the BBC Concert Orchestra. Along with the cover, he mashed up his immortal “Never Gonna Give You Up” with Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You.” Hear both performances below.