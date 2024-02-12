Watch Usher’s Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Feat. Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Rollerskating, & More

On Friday, Usher unveiled Coming Home, and what better way to promote a new album than the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. Tonight the R&B superstar performed at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, singing a medley of his hits. During his set Usher took his off his shirt, strapped on roller skates, and sang with several special guests.

Alicia Keys hit the stage for “If I Ain’t Got You” and “My Boo,” Jermaine Dupri introduced “Confessions Part II,” “U Got It Bad” had H.E.R. for a guitar solo, will.i.am joined for “OMG,” and Lil Jon turned up for “Turn Down For What” and “Yeah!,” the latter also featuring Ludacris.

It’s been 26 years since the R&B star’s first #1 hit “Nice & Slow,” his first of nine chart-toppers. Usher spent most of 2022 and 2023 doing a Vegas residency, which comedian John Mulaney praised: “Do whatever you have to do to go see Usher.”

In a pre-game interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Usher divulged that he had recently contemplated leaving the music industry. “I hadn’t had a successful record as successful as [2004’s] Confessions, and there was this analyzing [thought], like, ‘Man, should I continue to do this, or should I pivot and become an actor?’” he said. But the Vegas residency revitalized his career so it’s an appropriate location for his big NFL performance.

Watch below.