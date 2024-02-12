First-Time Nominee Liam Gallagher Says “Fuck The Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame”

Over the weekend, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame unveiled this year’s class of nominees, which includes 10 different artists who have never been up for the honor before. One of those artists was Oasis, who seem like a total no-brainer, especially given that a Hall Of Fame induction could potentially lead to a reunion from the perpetually feuding Gallagher brothers. Now, this seems unlikely. Liam still doesn’t much like Noel, and he doesn’t like the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, either.

On Twitter last night, Liam Gallagher, the endlessly quotable former Oasis singer, voiced his disdain for the Hall Of Fame in the way that only he could: “Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x.” In his replies to various fans, Gallagher had more to say. The Hall Of Fame, he said, is “all a load of bollox,” and he “don’t need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat.” When someone said that Oasis “deserve to be recognized for their achievements,” Gallagher responded, “Not as much as Mariah she smashed it.” (Mariah Carey is also a first-time nominee.)

If you’re thinking that Noel Gallagher would probably be more excited about a Hall Of Fame induction, well, Liam Gallagher agrees with you: “The little fella loves hanging out with celebrities so he’d prob go as for me I’m washing my hair and having a pedicure and a manicure.” Please enjoy Liam Gallagher’s pithy commentary below.

Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2024

Don’t waste your time Rkid as much as it’s appreciated it’s all a load of bollox — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2024

You know it I don’t need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2024

Not as much as Mariah she smashed it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2024

The little fella loves hanging out with celebrities so he’d prob go as for me I’m washing my hair and having a pedicure and a manicure — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2024