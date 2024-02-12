Manchester United And Adidas Release Stone Roses Merch Collection

Manchester United have teamed up with one of Manchester’s greatest bands on a new merch line. As of last week, the storied English football club has partnered with Adidas for a line of Man U x Stone Roses crossover merch. As explained here, the legendary Madchester band’s guitarist John Squire was involved in designing the jersey that stands as the centerpiece of the collection:

At the heart of the collection is the Manchester United x Stone Roses Originals Icon Jersey, a tribute to the cover of The Stone Roses’ self-titled debut album, released in 1989. The bold and unmistakable design, crafted by guitarist John Squire, adorns the jersey with the red, white, and blue adidas three stripes on the sleeves and the golden lettering of ‘The Stone Roses’ inside the collar. The Manchester United crest is creatively adapted, featuring the words ‘This is the One’ and two lemon slices replacing footballs on either side. The signature adidas trefoil in red completes the look.

Squire is about to release a new album with Liam Gallagher, a well-known supporter of Man U’s crosstown rivals Manchester City. I guess if Liam can function in a band with his brother Noel for years, he can make it through one album cycle with a Manchester United supporter.

You can peruse the collection here.