Pretty Girls Make Graves Announce First Concert In 17 Years

Do you remember when we couldn’t put it away? Do you remember what the music meant? I do! That shit was tight! If you’re having trouble recalling, you will soon have a very good opportunity to remind yourself. Seattle post-hardcore greats Pretty Girls Make Graves got together in 2001 and released three very good albums before breaking up in 2007. After their breakup, members of PGMG went on to form other bands like Jaguar Love and the Cave Singers, but their Pretty Girls Make Graves music, especially first album Good Health, is hard to top. Now, they’re back together and playing shows.

We actually already knew that Pretty Girls Make Graves were back together. Back in November, a reunited PGMG was on the lineup for next year’s When We Were Young, the big emo nostalgia-fest in Las Vegas. They’re playing 2003’s The New Romance in full at that festival, which is really more devoted to the mid-’00s MySpace emo era and less to the frantic and angular stuff that PGMG did so well. But now we also know that Pretty Girls Make Graves are also planning at least one show of their own, so you won’t have to go see them at lunchtime on a desert parking lot if you want to relive those days.

On Instagram today, Pretty Girls Make Graves announced plans for their first show in 17 years. It’s going down 9/20 at the Showbox in Seattle, a month before When We Were Young, and nothing much matters when I turn it up loud.