Next month, Waxahatchee will follow up the great 2020 album Saint Cloud with a new one called Tigers Blood, recorded with Brad Cook in Texas and featuring a backing band that includes MJ Lenderman and Spencer Tweedy. You should be excited about that. That’s going to rule. We’ve already posted first single “Right Back To It.” Now, Katie Crutchfield has dropped another one on us.

“Bored” is a swaggering midtempo country-rock jam about being sick of people’s shit. It’s got some serious snarl on the verses, and it really opens up on the chorus. At this point, there’s nothing surprising about a great new Waxahatchee song. You know what you’re getting, and you can be assured that it rocks.

“I wrote ‘Bored’ in the wake of a friendship that ended badly & I was pretty shattered by it. I learned a lot from how the whole thing played out,” Crutchfield says. “I certainly could have done things differently and I certainly had a part in why it ended badly, but this is one of those situations where anger was called for and was the only authentic place from which to write about what I was experiencing. I hope you listen to it before you go quit your job, dump some jerk you’re dating, feel heinously, egregiously, unbelievably wronged or are genuinely so over a bad situation that you’ve grown bored of it. Turn it up loud, windows down, I would love to be your friend in that moment.”

Corbett Jones and Nick Simonite directed the “Bored” video, and it captures Katie Crutchfield and her band playing at a Fletcher, Texas bar called the Devil’s Backbone Tavern. I’m guessing Crutchfield doesn’t own the hot-rod three-wheel thing that she sits in outside the bar, but I hope she does. Waxahatchee has also expanded a tour that was already pretty expansive. Below, watch the “Bored” video and check out those tour dates.

4/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^

4/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

4/20 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed ^

4/21 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre ^

4/23 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^

4/25 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place ^

4/26 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre ^

4/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount Theatre ^

4/28 – Richmond, VA @ The National ^

4/30 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

5/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

5/03 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live ^

5/04 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater ^

5/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

5/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre ^

5/08 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom ^

5/09 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall ^

5/10 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater ^

5/11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

5/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

5/14 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^

5/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium ^

5/17 – Paso Robles, CA @ Barrelhouse Brewing Co. ^

5/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^

5/19 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery ^

5/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^

5/23 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom ^

7/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

7/12 – Cologne, Germany @ Gebäude 9

7/13 – Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo Club

7/14 – Bruges, Belgium @ Cactusfestival

7/15 – Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

7/17 – Schorndorf, Germany @ Club Manufaktur

7/18 – Feldkirch, Austria @ Poolbar Festival

7/19 – Sittersdorf, Austria @ Acoustic Lakeside Festival

7/21 – Zurich, Switzerand @ Bogen F

7/22 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

7/24 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

7/25 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

7/26 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

7/27 – Manchester, UK @ New Century

7/29 – Leeds, UK @ The Leeds Irish Centre

7/30 – Glasgow, UK W Queen Margaret Union

7/31 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Belfast Empire Music Hall

8/01 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

8/19 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall %

8/21 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s %

8/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant %

8/24 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee %

8/25 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden %

8/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall %

8/28 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

8/29 – South Deerfield, MA @ Tree House Summer Stage &#

8/30 – Portland, ME @ State Theater &#

8/31 – Accord, NY @ Arrowood Farms &#

9/01 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage &#

9/06 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center – Wolf Trap &#

9/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore #@

9/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore &+

^ with Good Morning

% with Tre Burt

# with Tim Heidecker

& with Snail Mail

+ with Greg Mendez

@ with Gladie

Tigers Blood is out 3/22 on Anti-. Pre-order it here.