Neil Young & Crazy Horse Announce North American Tour & Live Album

Up until pretty recently, it wasn’t entirely clear that Neil Young would ever tour again. Young initially wasn’t comfortable returning to live-show environments after COVID lockdown restrictions lifted, and in 2002, he told The New Yorker that he didn’t want to tour again unless he could do it in an environmentally sustainable way. But Young kept recording, both solo and with his longtime band Crazy Horse. Now, Neil Young and Crazy Horse are coming back with a live album and tour.

Today, Neil Young and Crazy Horse announced the live LP FU##IN’ UP, recorded at shows last year, which will feature nine songs spread over two LPs. (Young released Before And After, a solo album of acoustic re-recordings, last December, and World Record, his last LP with Crazy Horse, came out in 2022.) FU##IN’ UP is set to come out on limited-edition vinyl on Record Store Day, 4/20, with a wider release six days later. Young says, “In the spirit it’s offered… made this for the Horse lovers. I can’t stop it. The horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share.”

Last year, Young returned to the road on a solo-acoustic tour. He and Crazy Horse also played their first live shows since 2019, including a 50th-anniversary show for legendary LA club the Roxy and a billionaire’s private party in Toronto. This spring, they’ll hit amphitheaters across North America on what they’re calling the Love Earth tour. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

4/24-25 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

4/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

5/01 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

5/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

5/05 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

5/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

5/08 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

5/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

5/12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

5/14 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

5/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

5/18 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

5/20 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

5/22 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

5/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

FU##IN’ UP is out 4/20, as a limited colored-vinyl Record Store Day pressing. The album is out in wide release 4/26, and anyone who buys tickets for the Love Earth tour can get a CD copy as part of the ticket price.