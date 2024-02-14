Last year, prolific New York rappers MIKE and Wiki teamed up with the always-busy Alchemist for the collaborative album Faith Is A Rock. A few week after that record came out, both MIKE and Wiki released new albums of their own. MIKE’s effort was the surprise solo LP Burning Desire, while Wiki teamed up with the great underground rap producer. Tony Seltzer for the collaboration 14K Figaro. Today, we shuffle the decks again, as MIKE and Tony Seltzer join forces for the new single “R&B.”

This combination is not new. Tony Seltzer worked on MIKE’s 2017 debut album May God Bless Your Hustle, and he’s actually not the only producer on “R&B.” Instead, Seltzer shares production credit with Vinny Fanta and Mikey Fleece, but he’s the one with his name on the cover art. The track finds MIKE going in over sweet melodies that only barely shine through the chopped-up and blown-out production style. The video, from director Jelani Miller, is a very fun parody of Y2K neo-soul aesthetics. Check it out below.