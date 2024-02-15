Next month, Kim Gordon, the legendary former co-leader of Sonic Youth, will follow her 2019 solo debut No Home Record with a new album called The Collective. Once again, Gordon recorded with left-of-center pop producer Justin Raisen, and the resulting LP seems like a fascinating collision of her deadpan improv-noise inclinations with his circa-now studio chops. First single “Bye Bye” was an unexpected dive into Playboi Carti territory, and it was awesome. Now, Gordon has shared “I’m A Man,” the album’s second single.

“I’m A Man” is not a Spencer Davis Group cover, though I bet the identical titles are intentional. Instead, it’s a foreboding banger with quasi-industrial drums and what sound like Public Enemy sirens. Over all that intense music, Gordon, using her icy spoken-word tone, takes on the character of an unfulfilled man who doesn’t want to be told that he’s toxic.

Alex Ross Perry, the Her Smell filmmaker, directed the video for “I’m A Man.” (He also just made Maya Hawke’s “Missing Out” clip.) Kim Gordon is in the video alongside her daughter Coco Gordon Moore, who was also in the “Bye Bye” video, and male model Conor Fay. The clip works as a meditation on notions of masculinity and femininity, and you can watch it below.

The Collective is out 3/8 on Matador.