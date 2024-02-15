ScHoolboy Q – “Yeern 101”

New Music February 15, 2024 By James Rettig

ScHoolboy Q – "Yeern 101"

A couple weeks back, ScHoolboy Q announced his first new album in five years, Blue Lips, which will be released on March 1. Last week, he dropped two new songs, “Blueslides” and “Back n Love,” which the Los Angeles rapper said would be taken down after 24 hours but are still kicking around online, at least for now. Today, he’s back with another new track, “Yeern 101,” which was produced by Cardo and comes with a music video directed by Q and James Edward. Check it out below.

