We named Cusp one of the best new bands of 2023. Today Jen Bender’s band is back with a new song that reaffirms that notion.

“Window,” the lead single from Cusp’s new EP Thanks So Much, is immensely catchy and full of energy. Against a peppy backbeat and some interwoven guitar-keyboard action, Bender lays out a lovely treatise on gratitude in the midst of suffering. “I’m grateful, I’m grateful/ I hate being so hateful,” she sings. “You’re not me, I’m not you/ That’s all that we can do.” Musically, it chugs along with an irresistible momentum and charming, conversational vocals, before dropping out into a piano interlude and an instrumental coda that remind me, respectively, of Spacehog’s “In The Meantime” and Built To Spill’s Perfect From Now On.

Hear “Window” below via Post-Trash.

<a href="https://cusptunes.bandcamp.com/album/thanks-so-much">Thanks So Much by Cusp</a>

Thanks So Much is out 3/15.