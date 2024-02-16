These days, South Florida is a real hotbed for fast, mean old-school hardcore punk, and the brand-new Broward County band Collateral is just starting to go on a run. Collateral released their demo almost exactly one year ago, and they knocked a lot of people sideways at last months FYA Fest. Today, Collateral have come out with their first proper EP, and they are not fucking around.

On We Still Know, Collateral bash through seven songs in nine minutes. It’s an older kind of beat-you-up hardcore, and you can practically smell the influence of Agnostic Front’s Victim In Pain. These songs are short — none quite reaching the two-minute mark — but they’re also anthemic, with room for breakdowns and guitar solos. Stream the EP below.

<a href="https://fortressrecords.bandcamp.com/album/we-still-know">We Still Know by COLLATERAL</a>

The We Still know EP is out now on Fortress Records.