Lenny Kravitz received the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night. He performed a career-spanning medley that included renditions of “Fly Away,” “TK421,” “It Ain’t Over Til It’s Over,” “Let Love Rule,” and “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The award was presented to him by Victoria Monét, who recently won Best New Artist at the Grammys.

“When I was first coming up a lot of people offered me a lot of deals but they wanted me to change,” Kravitz said during his speech. “My music wasn’t Black enough, it wasn’t white enough. It didn’t fit nicely inside a box. Or sound like what was on the radio at the time. And I turned down the money and the glitzy promises of fame and stardom because I couldn’t live with myself doing something inauthentic.”

Here’s the performance and speech:

Taylor Swift won the most music awards at the ceremony, picking up wins for Female Artist Of The Year, Pop Artist Of The Year, Concert Tour Of The Year, and Social Celebrity Of The Year.