Last month, the Australian drummer Jim White announced his solo debut All Hits: Memories, which arrives after decades of White being a part of the Dirty Three and Xylouris White and lending out his drumming talents to the likes of PJ Harvey, Cat Power, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Bill Callahan, and many, many more. He’s already shared its lead single “Names Make The Name,” and today he’s back with another track from it called “Marketplace.”

“‘Marketplace’ emulates the sound and energy of the Saturday morning Victoria Market in North Melbourne,” White explained. “All kinds of people, boxes, trucks, yelling, chickens, fish, vegetables, bakers, donuts, and musicking, flowing through all the other markets.”

Watch a video for “Marketplace” below.

All Hits: Memories is out 3/29 via Drag City.