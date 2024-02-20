Marnie Stern – “Sixteen”

New Music February 20, 2024 12:37 PM By James Rettig

Marnie Stern – “Sixteen”

New Music February 20, 2024 12:37 PM By James Rettig

Last year, Marnie Stern released her first new album in 10 years, The Comeback Kid, and she’s about to head out on tour in support of it. At her upcoming shows, she’ll be selling a flexi-disc featuring a new song called “Sixteen,” which was recorded at the same time as the album. The track is out digitally today, though, and Stern described it as “a slow, heavy rock song equally inspired by Royal Trux and AC/DC.” Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:
03/19 Seattle, WA @ KEXP in-studio
03/20 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom w/ Nick Normal & Sea Moss
03/21 Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom w/ Wimps
03/23 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
03/26 Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley
03/28 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
03/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
03/30 Oakland, CA @ Thee Stork Club w/ Grex
04/01 Seattle, WA @ The Sunset Tavern w/ Wimps, DJ Martin Douglas

“Sixteen” will be released through Joyful Noise Recordings.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Billy Joel Has Chosen His Best Song, And It’s One Of The Hits He Wrote About Elle MacPherson

5 days ago 0

Watch Post Malone & Eddie Vedder Duet On Pearl Jam & Tom Petty Songs At Reportin’ For Duty Benefit

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ “Thrift Shop” (Feat. Wanz)

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest