Marnie Stern – “Sixteen”
Last year, Marnie Stern released her first new album in 10 years, The Comeback Kid, and she’s about to head out on tour in support of it. At her upcoming shows, she’ll be selling a flexi-disc featuring a new song called “Sixteen,” which was recorded at the same time as the album. The track is out digitally today, though, and Stern described it as “a slow, heavy rock song equally inspired by Royal Trux and AC/DC.” Check it out below.
TOUR DATES:
03/19 Seattle, WA @ KEXP in-studio
03/20 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom w/ Nick Normal & Sea Moss
03/21 Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom w/ Wimps
03/23 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
03/26 Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley
03/28 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
03/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
03/30 Oakland, CA @ Thee Stork Club w/ Grex
04/01 Seattle, WA @ The Sunset Tavern w/ Wimps, DJ Martin Douglas
“Sixteen” will be released through Joyful Noise Recordings.