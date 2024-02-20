Last year, Marnie Stern released her first new album in 10 years, The Comeback Kid, and she’s about to head out on tour in support of it. At her upcoming shows, she’ll be selling a flexi-disc featuring a new song called “Sixteen,” which was recorded at the same time as the album. The track is out digitally today, though, and Stern described it as “a slow, heavy rock song equally inspired by Royal Trux and AC/DC.” Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

03/19 Seattle, WA @ KEXP in-studio

03/20 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom w/ Nick Normal & Sea Moss

03/21 Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom w/ Wimps

03/23 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

03/26 Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley

03/28 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

03/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

03/30 Oakland, CA @ Thee Stork Club w/ Grex

04/01 Seattle, WA @ The Sunset Tavern w/ Wimps, DJ Martin Douglas

“Sixteen” will be released through Joyful Noise Recordings.