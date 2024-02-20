The New York producer-composer Kelly Moran has announced a new album, Moves In The Field, her follow-up to last year’s Vesela EP and her first full-length since 2018’s Ultraviolet. “In early 2020, Yamaha loaned me a Disklavier player piano – a special instrument that allows you to record your performance for the piano to play back on its own,” Moran shared of the album’s inception, continuing:

I was initially working on a duet for myself and another pianist, but when the pandemic hit, the player piano became my duet partner. I began writing a series of duets for myself and the Disklavier, exploring all the different ways I could utilize this instrument to merge its inhuman capabilities with my own playing. The Disklavier allowed me to record multiple layers of my playing so I could create music on the piano that would require more fingers or greater endurance than I physically have – like chords that had more than 10 notes in them, or chords that were spaced out farther than my hands could stretch. Sometimes I’d record a pattern and then speed it up to play back faster than I could ever physically play. My imagination exploded at all the possibilities this instrument allowed me to create, and these explorations culminated in my new record Moves In The Field.

Listen to lead single “Butterfly Phase” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Butterfly Phase”

02 “Superhuman”

03 “Don’t Trust Mirrors”

04 “Dancer Polynomials”

05 “Sodalis (II)”

06 “Leitmotif”

07 “It’s Okay To Disappear”

08 “Hypno”

09 “Moves In The Field”

10 “Solar Flare”

Moves In The Field is out 3/29 via Warp. Pre-order it here.