ScHoolboy Q – “Cooties” & “Love Birds”

ScHoolboy Q is releasing his first new album in five years, Blue Lips, on March 1. Last week, he shared its proper lead single, “Yeern 101,” but before that he had dropped two songs from it, “Blueslides” and “Back n Love.” Today, he’s back with another pair of tracks, “Cooties” and “Love Birds.” The latter features Devin Malik and Lance Skiiiwalker. Both songs come with visuals co-directed by James Edward and ScHoolboy Q. Check them out below.

Blue Lips is out 3/1 via TDE/Interscope.

