Last month, the Pernice Brothers announced a new album, Who Will You Believe, and shared two songs from it. Today, they’re back with the LP’s Neko Case duet, “I Don’t Need That Anymore.” Case also had a guest appearance on Spread The Feeling, their 2019 album that was their first new one in nearly a decade.

“‘I Don’t Need That Anymore’ is one of the rare songs of mine that started with a lyric hook instead of a melody,” Joe Pernice shared. ‘My wife and my mother were looking at the latter’s sixty-six year old wedding album. My wife said to my mother, ‘Wow! You had some figure.’ Not skipping a beat, my mother said, ‘I had it when I needed it.’ I immediately sent myself a text that read ‘I’m glad I had it when I needed it. But baby, I don’t need that anymore.'”

He continued: “I was excited that Neko was into singing with me. No one needs me to tell of her singular voice. And being in the live room while she recorded her part legit gave me goosebumps. And she’s a really great person, which is always a plus.”

Listen below.

Who Will You Believe is out 4/5 via New West Records.