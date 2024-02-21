Watch Eddie Vedder Inherit A Sealed Pearl Jam CD Longbox From Steve Aoki’s Audio Grading Company
Last weekend, Eddie Vedder performed at the Reportin’ For Duty benefit concert in Tennessee, where he duetted with Post Malone on Pearl Jam and Tom Petty songs. Backstage at that show, Vedder was gifted a factory-sealed copy of the CD longbox for Pearl Jam’s 1991 debut album Ten. A music collector gave Vedder the CD, which he explained was encased and graded by Audio Media Grading, a company that was founded by Steve Aoki last year that aims to do the same for physical music media that similar grading companies do for trading cards and other collectibles.
Here’s the video:
Audio Alien whos a AMG Client gave Eddie Vedder from Pearl Jam a graded copy from AMG of his "Ten" album in a Longbox
Introducing Audio Media Grading – the world's first music grading company. I've partnered together with the folks from CAS Grading to create a new business where you can grade your vinyl, cassettes, CDs, and 8Track to classify and log your audio media. A tool for music collectors and audiophiles, you'll now finally be able to see how your content grades in comparison to others saved pieces.