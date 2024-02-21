Last weekend, Eddie Vedder performed at the Reportin’ For Duty benefit concert in Tennessee, where he duetted with Post Malone on Pearl Jam and Tom Petty songs. Backstage at that show, Vedder was gifted a factory-sealed copy of the CD longbox for Pearl Jam’s 1991 debut album Ten. A music collector gave Vedder the CD, which he explained was encased and graded by Audio Media Grading, a company that was founded by Steve Aoki last year that aims to do the same for physical music media that similar grading companies do for trading cards and other collectibles.

Here’s the video: