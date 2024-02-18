Last night, both Post Malone and Eddie Vedder performed at the Reportin’ For Duty benefit concert, the second annual tribute show dedicated to the late actor and comedian Leslie Jordan. This year’s event took place at Humble Baron (the “world’s longest bar“) at the Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tennessee. During the show, Post Malone and Vedder teamed up to duet on Pearl Jam’s “Better Man” and Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.” (Posty previously covered “Better Man” on Howard Stern.)

The show raised money for EB Research Partnership, which was founded by Eddie Vedder and his wife Jill to research the skin disease Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Watch video below.

Here’s “Circles”:

🎸 Posty interprétant "Circles" lors de l'événement Reportin' for Duty hier soir ! u/Big_Nasty_13 sur Reddit pic.twitter.com/PWkJ4c56pR — Post Malone FR 🍻 (@AustinPostFR) February 18, 2024

And here’s Posty and EdVed doing Petty’s “American Girl” backstage: