haha same is a new project made up of Frankie Cosmos’ Greta Kline and Stolen Jars’ Cody Fitzgerald. They just released their first songs via Sub Pop’s Singles Club, “Guess What To Do” and “Calling It A Night.”

“A word that kept coming up when we talked about collaborating was ‘easy,'” Kline shared in a statement about the team-up. “We bounced sonic ideas around and got excited about little details. Sometimes Cody would be laying down a part in the song and I’d be sitting on the floor with his dog Moon, writing lyrics. Then we kind of unfolded the stories behind the songs together, asking questions and clarifying the meanings behind each line.”

Fitzgerald added:

Yeah exactly. Over the course of a couple hours these songs felt like they had fallen out of our brains fully formed. At the end of the day, these songs are about extremely particular, but very relatable moments in life. So just like we did when we were writing them, we hope that everyone who listens to them will have that same moment of recognition and maybe even find themselves saying the words ‘haha same.’

<a href="https://hahasame.bandcamp.com/album/guess-what-to-do">Guess What to Do by haha same</a>

The “Guess What To Do” b/w “Calling It A Night” 7″ is available via the Sub Pop Singles Club. The Paris band En Attendant Ana are the other artists participating in this week’s single drop — check out their contribution here.