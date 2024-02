Last year, EarthGang shared their EP EarthGang Vs. The Algorithm: RIP Human Art, followed by “Blacklight” in November. Today they’re sharing Robophobia, the sequel to that EP.

Robophobia features Snoop Dogg, Tommy Newport, and Spillage Village. The songs tackle the issues of AI, a relevant topic considering the recent controversies sparked by both IDLES’ and Mannequin Pussy’s AI-generated music videos. Stream Robophobia below.