21 Savage was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend — his debut appearance on the show — and he performed tracks from his recent album American Dream. He did “redrum” and then brought out Brent Faiyaz and Summer Walker for a medley of the two songs they feature on, “Should’ve Worn A Bonnet” and “Prove It.” Watch the videos below.

The next Saturday Night Live musical guests are Kacey Musgraves and Ariana Grande.