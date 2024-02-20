Ariana Grande And Kacey Musgraves Playing SNL Next Month

Ariana Grande and Kacey Musgraves have been announced as musical guests for Saturday Night Live in March.

Musgraves will perform on the March 2 show opposite host Sydney Sweeney. It will be Musgraves’ third appearance on the show; her first two took place in 2018 and 2021. She recently announced a new album, Deeper Well, with an ad during the Super Bowl — that’ll be out on March 15.

Grande will perform on the March 9 show opposite host Josh Brolin. It’ll also be her third appearance on SNL — she made her debut on the show in 2014, then returned as both host and musical guest in 2016. It’ll happen the weekend she releases her new album Eternal Sunshine, which is due out on March 8.

The Saturday Night Live musical guest for February 24, this coming weekend, has already been announced: 21 Savage.