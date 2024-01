We’ve been anticipating a new Ariana Grande album, and with the release of new single “yes, and?” last week, she kicked off the rollout. Now Grande’s first LP since 2020’s Positions has officially been announced. As rumored, it’s called Eternal Sunshine, and it’ll be out March 8. That’s the cover art up top. No further details have been revealed for now, but here’s Ari’s new press photo: