DIIV Share Tour Dates And Mock SNL Video Featuring Fred Durst

A couple weeks ago, DIIV announced a new album, Frog In Boiling Water, and shared a new track, “Brown Paper Bag,” which landed on our list of the best songs of the week. Today, they’re detailing a North American tour, which will kick off in June, and they’ve also shared a mock Saturday Night Live performance video in which they’re introduced by Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst. Check out that, a couple faux-promos, and the dates below:

06/06 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

06/07 San Francisco, CA@ Regency Ballroom

06/08 Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

06/10 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

06/12 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

06/13 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

06/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

06/16 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

06/18 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

06/19 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

06/20 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

06/21 Austin, TX @ Emo’s

06/23 El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace

06/24 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

06/25 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

06/27 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

06/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre

07/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

07/16 Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

07/17 Richmond, VA @ The National

07/19 Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm

07/20 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

07/21 Miami, FL @ The Ground

07/23 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

07/25 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

07/27 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

07/28 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

07/30 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

07/31 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

08/02 Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

08/04 Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

08/05 Boston, MA @ Royale

08/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Pre-sales for the tour begin tomorrow (February 27) at 10AM local time; on-sale starts on Friday at the same time.