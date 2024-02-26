DIIV Share Tour Dates And Mock SNL Video Featuring Fred Durst
A couple weeks ago, DIIV announced a new album, Frog In Boiling Water, and shared a new track, “Brown Paper Bag,” which landed on our list of the best songs of the week. Today, they’re detailing a North American tour, which will kick off in June, and they’ve also shared a mock Saturday Night Live performance video in which they’re introduced by Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst. Check out that, a couple faux-promos, and the dates below:
06/06 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
06/07 San Francisco, CA@ Regency Ballroom
06/08 Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
06/10 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
06/12 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
06/13 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
06/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
06/16 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
06/18 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
06/19 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
06/20 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
06/21 Austin, TX @ Emo’s
06/23 El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace
06/24 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
06/25 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
06/27 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
06/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre
07/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
07/16 Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
07/17 Richmond, VA @ The National
07/19 Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm
07/20 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
07/21 Miami, FL @ The Ground
07/23 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
07/25 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
07/27 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
07/28 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
07/30 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
07/31 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
08/02 Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall
08/04 Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
08/05 Boston, MA @ Royale
08/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
Pre-sales for the tour begin tomorrow (February 27) at 10AM local time; on-sale starts on Friday at the same time.