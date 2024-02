Last month, Austin’s Hovvdy announced their new eponymous double-album. So far, they’ve shared “Bubba,” “Jean,” “Portait,” and “Forever,” and today they’re releasing “Meant.”

“’Meant’ reflects on how the most impactful love one can offer is consistency; particularly when life is complicated or derailed,” Will Taylor said in a statement. “It’s a song of gratitude for receiving that kind of love.”

Hear “Meant” below.

Hovvdy is out 4/26 on Arts & Crafts.