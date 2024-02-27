Jane Weaver – “Romantic Worlds”

New Music February 27, 2024 10:11 AM By James Rettig

Last month, Jane Weaver announced a new album, Love In Constant Spectacle, which the British musician worked on with producer John Parish. She shared lead single “Perfect Storm” at the time, and today is back with another song, “Romantic Worlds.”

“I wanted to write a really over the top love song, it’s kind of tongue in cheek and about romance and brief encounters with a wonky synth,” she shared. “It’s based on a ‘real life’ date after meeting online, how this changes from generation to generation and how romance is perceived now.”

Watch a video, which was directed by Nick Farrimond and inspired by Dungeons And Dragons, below.

Love In Constant Spectacle is out 4/5 via Fire Records.

