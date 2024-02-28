In just about a month’s time, Chastity Belt are releasing a new album, Live Laugh Love, and they’ve shared “Hollow” and “I-90 Bridge” from it so far. Today, the Seattle band is putting out another new single, the glowering slow-burn “Chemtrails.”

“‘Chemtrails” started off as a jam when we were rehearsing for an upcoming tour. I started playing that initial lead guitar part without thinking, and the rest came together pretty naturally after that,” Julia Shapiro said, continuing:

Gretchen’s drums along with Annie’s bass really drive the song – the drums remind me a bit of Protomartyr (love those boys!), and Lydia’s lead guitar line in the chorus is very rock n roll. The lyrics are about not being able to let go of things and retracing memories in your head. I reached out to Ertuğrul Yaka about animating something to the song because his work is often pretty dark and introspective, and he came up with a video that really fits the vibe.

Watch and listen below.

Live Laugh Love is out 3/29 via Suicide Squeeze Records.