Last fall, the Minneapolis band Thank You, I’m Sorry released a new full-length album Growing In Strange Places, and one of its singles, “Mirror,” landed on our best songs of the week list. They recently announced a new EP called Repeating Threes, which will be out next week — it’s their first self-release. Lead single “When I Come East” is punchy and bright, and bandleader Colleen Dow stutters out the chorus: “You’ve got me t-t-t-tearing at the seams/ And you kn-o-o-ow all the right ways to lie to me.” Check it out below.

The Repeating Threes EP is out 3/8.