The Damned’s Classic ‘80s Lineup Announces First North American Tour In 35 Years

Last week, the Damned were revealed as a part of the wild No Values Festival lineup alongside many punk greats. On Monday, they announced a North American tour, their first with their classic ’80s lineup in 35 years.

The Damned is Dave Vanian on vocals, Paul Gray on guitar, Captain Sensible on bass, and Rat Scabies on drums. In an interview with Vive Le Rock from November, Scabies explained when he rejoined the band and what their plans are. Read what he said below.

Well it came about after the reunion shows in Oct/Nov 2022, we all had a good time doing them, and then they did the last album — Darkadelic — and toured it, and now it’s time to do something else. We’re still upright and breathing and capable to do it so seems right time. A lot of punters seem to want to see this line-up so it’s time to do it. We will probably do the best of The Black Album and Strawberries album and chuck in a few other classics. It’s another challenge for me doing those songs. I think we’re playing Japan and Australia in the new year, then some festival shows in summer, August, and then a proper U.K tour end of 2024. Talking about three nights at the Roundhouse too, which we have a lot of history with playing there way back with the Troggs and Motorhead and the Adverts. Paul’s playing great, just did the Professor and the Madmen album thing with him, as is Captain and Dave’s singing great too so it’s going to be really good to be back.

Check out the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

05/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

05/29 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

05/30 – Norwalk CT @ Wall Street Theater

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

06/04 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

06/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

06/08 – Pomona, CA @ No Values 2024

06/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

06/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

06/15 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall